ANC feud brews over ‘ill-disciplined’ Fezile Dabi district mayor

In the troubled Fezile Dabi District Municipality in the Free State, it is a case of comrade against comrade, with ANC councillors planning to oust district mayor Oumix Oliphant and in support of municipal manager Lindi Molibeli.

While Economic Freedom Fighters councillors, who constitute an opposition in the council, have endorsed Oliphant due to her stance against corruption, ANC councillors appear resolute to see her back. They see her as “interfering in the administration of the municipality”.

A two-page document The Citizen has seen, entitled “Motion of no confidence against the executive mayor of Fezile Dabi District Municipality” – signed by three ANC councillors – makes it clear that the party is unhappy with Oliphant at the helm.

The feud between Oliphant and Molibeli has been sparked by the mayor’s refusal to approve the alleged unlawful employment contract of the municipal manager due to allegations of corruption and maladministration.

Reads the document: “The actions of the executive mayor showed that she blatantly ignored and disrespected the highest decision-making structure within the municipality.

“She further implemented the mandate that was not delegated to her by suspending the municipal manager and unlawfully appointing an acting municipal manager.

“The municipal council is the structure that has mandatory and legislative rights to suspend and appoint the acting municipal manager – functions which are granted by the Local Government Municipal Systems Act.

“The above-mentioned matters can be summed up as political interference by the executive mayor in the administration of the municipality.”

In terms of powers outlined in chapter 3 of the Local Government Municipal Structures Act of 1998, the executive mayor is charged with, among other duties, monitoring the management of the municipality’s administration in accordance with the directions of the municipal council.

Asked for comment, municipal spokesperson Thomas Noptjhe said Oliphant was “still in office as executive mayor” and would consult with the chief whip and the speaker on the veracity of the document signed by councillors.

ANC provincial secretary Paseka Nompondo and spokesperson Thabo Meeko yesterday failed to answer their phones.

