South Africa 1.10.2018 04:55 pm

WATCH: Westbury protester drops k-bomb on live TV, says ‘julle ma se p**se’

Kaunda Selisho
Westbury resident takes over a Morning Live crossing | Image: Twitter

Viewers were left shocked after an unidentified man grabbed the mic and began swearing live on air.

Earlier today, Westbury protesters found other means of making their voices heard when one resident took over an SABC broadcast during a Morning Live crossing and shocked viewers with his choice of words.

Speaking to LeAnne Mannas from the scene, a journalist named Lopang Alamu attempted to interview one of the residents standing nearby while a number of other residents surrounded her. The man proceeded to grab Alamu’s mic and spew profanities into the camera before the feed was cut abruptly.

WARNING: The following video contains strong language.

Viewers took to social media shortly thereafter to express their concern over the safety of journalists who report live from scenes of conflict.

Alamu later addressed the situation on social media.

She has since confirmed that she made her way back to the studio unharmed.

She confirmed that she and her crew were threatened and said she did what she thought was best given the situation.

