WATCH: Westbury protester drops k-bomb on live TV, says ‘julle ma se p**se’

Earlier today, Westbury protesters found other means of making their voices heard when one resident took over an SABC broadcast during a Morning Live crossing and shocked viewers with his choice of words.

Speaking to LeAnne Mannas from the scene, a journalist named Lopang Alamu attempted to interview one of the residents standing nearby while a number of other residents surrounded her. The man proceeded to grab Alamu’s mic and spew profanities into the camera before the feed was cut abruptly.

WARNING: The following video contains strong language.

What a way to start a Monday morning ???????????? pic.twitter.com/0oYVS25Nsh — Brosky (@mbangalyzaa) October 1, 2018

Viewers took to social media shortly thereafter to express their concern over the safety of journalists who report live from scenes of conflict.

SABC should assign body guards for journalists. The last time their journalists were robbed live on tv. — Mihlali Joja???????? (@Mihlalij1978) October 1, 2018

How irresponsible of @MorningLiveSABC to not protect journalist going into Hotspot areas. — Jabulani (@jabuchenpereira) October 1, 2018

Is the reporter safe? — Bongani Mkhungo (@Bongani_Mkhungo) October 1, 2018

Absolutely sickening,delusional & totally unacceptable behavior. The safety of our journalists is really not guaranteed in these circumstances — D.M.H (@Hadebelm) October 1, 2018

sabc needs to send security together with sabc crews especially in volatile areas. — Mzila King (@senzelwe_mzila) October 1, 2018

Alamu later addressed the situation on social media.

This guy did me dirty during my crossing though ???? https://t.co/xj6P96dTyT — Lopang Alamu (@LopangAlamu) October 1, 2018

She has since confirmed that she made her way back to the studio unharmed.

I’m safe thank you Bongani — Lopang Alamu (@LopangAlamu) October 1, 2018

Nope. He didn’t swear. He immediately changed when he got a hold of the mic and pushed me down. All is well though, we are okay. — Lopang Alamu (@LopangAlamu) October 1, 2018

She confirmed that she and her crew were threatened and said she did what she thought was best given the situation.

Yep. They threatened us, it becomes very easy for them to attack you if they aren’t awarded the chance to ‘speak on behalf of the community’. It’s tough there by live broadcasting, you just hope and pray such incidents don’t occur — Lopang Alamu (@LopangAlamu) October 1, 2018

