Lonmin mineworker dies after ‘fall-of-ground’ accident

Mining company Lonmin confirmed the death of one of its workers, Tembelani Manyana, during a “fall-of-ground” accident at the company’s K3 shaft on Sunday.

In a statement released on Monday, Lonmin spokesperson Wendy Tlou said Manyana succumbed to head injuries while being evacuated from underground.

Tlou said: “This fatality is sad and disappointing as it ends a successful 15-month fatality-free period at Lonmin. A delegation visited his wife and extended family in Elliotdale in the Eastern Cape yesterday to inform them about the tragic accident. Manyana’s family will receive support from the company. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, colleagues and friends.”

In August this year, the Minerals Council South Africa revealed that 58 mineworkers have died in South African mines since the beginning of the year.

This compares to the 51 deaths reported during the same period in 2017.

The council admitted that the industry was still facing serious safety problems.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.