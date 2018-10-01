WATCH: Heroes save dolphin in distress

The actions of several members of the Umhlanga Rocks Surf Lifesaving Club (URSLC), NSRI, Ushaka Marine World, and others have been praised after they saved a young spinner dolphin which became trapped on the rocks on uMhlanga main beach on Sunday.

Speaking to Northglen News, URSLC member Declan Bradfield explained the dolphin had first been spotted by senior lifesaving club member Derek Morris.

ALSO READ: Stranded dolphin rescued from Port Elizabeth beach, returned to sea

“We were training as we normally do on Sunday when Derek (Morris) spotted the dolphin struggling to the right of Grannies Pool. When we got out to him, he had a few cuts on his head and it was far too rocky to try and gain any footing to help the dolphin, so we moved him over to Grannies Pool. We supported his head and kept the blowhole at the surface.

“Several people contacted members of Ushaka Marine World and the KZN Marine Animal Stranding Network who came out to assist. We were probably in the water for three hours and we could see the pod of dolphins he belonged to hanging around because they knew something was wrong. Initially, he wasn’t looking great and he wasn’t thrashing or moving. We then contacted a dolphin charter boat to help move the youngster,” Bradfield explained.

The spinner dolphin was placed on a spinal board and the boat took the rescuers along with the mammal out to sea.

“Once we reached the backline I, along with others, dived into the water and helped the dolphin. He took a few moments to acclimatise and then, with no frills or fuss, he just swam off. It was such a sweet feeling seeing him swim off like that. I think everyone involved in the rescue deserves praise because it was great to see the community and rescuers rally around the dolphin,” he said.

NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon said once out at sea, rescuers assisted with doing the float and swim tests with the dolphin to make sure it was all clear to be released.

“Once released, the dolphin appeared to take a few moments to acclimatise following the boat ride but soon appeared to swim away strongly towards a dolphin pod,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.