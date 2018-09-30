 
menu
PSL News 30.9.2018 12:08 pm

Bobby Mataung allegedly owes Sars millions

Citizen reporter
Bobby Motaung and Jessica Motaung celebrates during the Gauteng Sport Challenge final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits from Lucas Masterpiece Moripe Stadium on July 21, 2012 in Pretoria, South Africa.Photo by Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

Bobby Motaung and Jessica Motaung celebrates during the Gauteng Sport Challenge final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits from Lucas Masterpiece Moripe Stadium on July 21, 2012 in Pretoria, South Africa.Photo by Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has a Sars tax bill of R51 million coming his way.

Sunday World today revealed that Kaizer Chiefs manager, businessman and son of Chiefs owner Bobby Motaung is facing a lawsuit in connection with the R51 million he owes the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

According to the article, Motaung neglected to pay his income tax for many years.

ALSO READ: NPA revives fraud case against Bobby Motaung – report

It is further alleged that Motaung ignored a letter of demand, sent to him in 2016. After failing to pay the amount he owed at the time, estimated at over R44 million, Sars wrote to Motaung’s bank to request his information. All these efforts did not amount to any money being paid back to Sars, resulting in the current R51 million bill Motaung must pay.

A fraud case against Motaung was struck off the role in 2016.

However, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa confirmed to the Sunday World in August that a meeting between advocate Patrick Nkuna, investigator Mashudu Mashamba and Hawks boss Zama Basi was held to discuss bringing the case back.

“However, the case has not been placed on the court roll yet, it is currently not with us but it’s still with the Hawks,” Nyuswa added.

A senior tax officer also revealed to the Sunday newspaper that the delay in initiating legal action against Motaung is due to the investigation taking more time than initially expected.

Motaung also reportedly risks losing his assets, according to a Sars letter sent to Motaung.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Kroon owes all of us an apology – ex-Sars man Van Loggerenberg 29.9.2018
Retired judge’s unprecedented apology to Gordhan 29.9.2018
Sars inquiry hears of death threats, guns, ominous meetings in cars 28.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.