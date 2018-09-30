Bobby Mataung allegedly owes Sars millions

Sunday World today revealed that Kaizer Chiefs manager, businessman and son of Chiefs owner Bobby Motaung is facing a lawsuit in connection with the R51 million he owes the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

According to the article, Motaung neglected to pay his income tax for many years.

It is further alleged that Motaung ignored a letter of demand, sent to him in 2016. After failing to pay the amount he owed at the time, estimated at over R44 million, Sars wrote to Motaung’s bank to request his information. All these efforts did not amount to any money being paid back to Sars, resulting in the current R51 million bill Motaung must pay.

A fraud case against Motaung was struck off the role in 2016.

However, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa confirmed to the Sunday World in August that a meeting between advocate Patrick Nkuna, investigator Mashudu Mashamba and Hawks boss Zama Basi was held to discuss bringing the case back.

“However, the case has not been placed on the court roll yet, it is currently not with us but it’s still with the Hawks,” Nyuswa added.

A senior tax officer also revealed to the Sunday newspaper that the delay in initiating legal action against Motaung is due to the investigation taking more time than initially expected.

Motaung also reportedly risks losing his assets, according to a Sars letter sent to Motaung.

