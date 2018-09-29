 
South Africa 29.9.2018 07:02 pm

Physical attack on Midvaal mayor shocks DA

Citizen reporter
FILE PICTURE: Bongani Baloyi speaks to the media about his appointment as the newly elected Mayor of Midvaal at the DA offices in Newtown, Johannesburg, 30 August 2013. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The party has strongly condemned the attack, which took place on Arbor Day, and the ANC members allegedly involved.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has released a statement expressing its condemnation regarding what they describe as a physical attack on Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi.

The assault took place on September 1, during an event where the community commemorated Arbor Day.

ALSO READ: DA gears up to ‘take Gauteng’ in 2019

“The event started peacefully, however when the Mayor was about to go to the podium to address the community, ANC members approached him and tried to take the microphone away from him. They physically pushed the Mayor and hit him with a rock,” the statement read.

They also said that Baloyi was attacked while on his way to open a case of assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm, saying that one of the suspects followed him and told police that the mayor attacked him.

“Absurdly, the mayor was also placed under arrest along with the suspect,” the statement explains.

The ANC members accused of carrying out the assault are ANC members in ward 11, Savannah City.

“This is totally unacceptable, as an attack on the mayor is the attack on the residents of Midvaal. It is also an attack on democracy,” the party affirmed.

