Vytjie Mentor gets heart palpitations from seeing minister’s ‘artificially enlarged penis’ in chat

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, known for being one of the primary whistleblowers on alleged Gupta state capture, had social media’s eyebrows raised on Saturday.

She wrote: “I am very angry! My heart is pulpitating [sic] badly!”

Mentor said she had received a “screen-grap” of a conversation that was allegedly “(and appears to be) of a Cabinet Minister with a 16-year-old wherein he sent the girl his [artificially] enlarged penis”.

She claimed the supposed conversation occurred in 2017.

“It’s reported the parents did the screen-grap [sic] from their daughter and then confiscated her phone. The poor child was reportedly infected…”

The post left people on Twitter such as the anonymous “king of black Twitter” @AdvBarryRoux, confused.

Wait we can do that now? Artificially enlarge? Nithuleleleni sonke lesikhathi?! pic.twitter.com/VHlM3QuHiU — The Best (@njabulogebazulu) September 29, 2018

Others were not convinced by Mentor.

This one will Cry when we ask her to share the "screen-grab", she can't be trusted pic.twitter.com/UBYSWUNQwA — TheBossLady (@Thee_Big_Boss) September 29, 2018

This week the DA reported that Gigaba spent R450k of our tax money on penis enlargement creams and now this painful news… @VytjieM

???????????????????????????????? — Uncle Sammy???????? (@MashSammy) September 29, 2018

On her post, Mentor’s followers asked her to share the screen-grab, but nothing was forthcoming.

Earlier, she bizarrely blamed Facebook for her erratic spelling and grammar.

Her followers also took her to task for sharing a completely ridiculous news story about an airliner supposedly dumping a huge amount of human waste on to a cruise ship.

Her more loyal followers begged her to delete the post since they felt it damaged her credibility.

ALSO READ: And there goes the last of Vytjie Mentor’s credibility

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.