 
menu
South Africa 29.9.2018 01:42 pm

Vytjie Mentor gets heart palpitations from seeing minister’s ‘artificially enlarged penis’ in chat

Charles Cilliers
Former MP Vytjie Mentor is pictured during the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture held in Johannesburg, 29 August 2018. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Former MP Vytjie Mentor is pictured during the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture held in Johannesburg, 29 August 2018. Picture: Refilwe Modise

The former ANC MP has had many asking her to share the evidence, but so far she’s keeping it to herself.

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, known for being one of the primary whistleblowers on alleged Gupta state capture, had social media’s eyebrows raised on Saturday.

She wrote: “I am very angry! My heart is pulpitating [sic] badly!”

Mentor said she had received a “screen-grap” of a conversation that was allegedly “(and appears to be) of a Cabinet Minister with a 16-year-old wherein he sent the girl his [artificially] enlarged penis”.

She claimed the supposed conversation occurred in 2017.

“It’s reported the parents did the screen-grap [sic] from their daughter and then confiscated her phone. The poor child was reportedly infected…”

The post left people on Twitter such as the anonymous “king of black Twitter” @AdvBarryRoux, confused.

Others were not convinced by Mentor.

On her post, Mentor’s followers asked her to share the screen-grab, but nothing was forthcoming.

Earlier, she bizarrely blamed Facebook for her erratic spelling and grammar.

Her followers also took her to task for sharing a completely ridiculous news story about an airliner supposedly dumping a huge amount of human waste on to a cruise ship.

Her more loyal followers begged her to delete the post since they felt it damaged her credibility.

ALSO READ: And there goes the last of Vytjie Mentor’s credibility

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Details: The things Ajay Gupta claims Vytjie Mentor lied about 27.9.2018
‘Nothing stopping SA from extraditing Guptas from Dubai right now’ 26.9.2018
Numsa disappointed at court’s ruling on sale of Gupta-linked firm 19.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.