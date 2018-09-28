Trollip bribe accuser found guilty of defamation

A former Democratic Alliance (DA) activist who accused former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip of offering her a bribe was on Friday found guilty on charges of defamation and crimen injuria by the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court.

Nontuthuzelo Jack, 47, from Tshwete Village was convicted after she claimed that Trollip had offered her a bribe to “dig up dirt” on former DA provincial chairperson Veliswa Mvenya.

Her claims were published in a local newspaper in the run-up to the municipal elections in 2016.

Following the court judgment, Trollip tweeted: “The truth always prevails.”

The court has found, Ms Jack guilty on both counts in the case of defamation and crimen injuria against me. The truth always prevails — Athol Trollip (@AtholT) September 28, 2018

It’s interesting that mr Bobani and Troon aren’t here today to hear the judgement as they have been hovering around this case with questionable interest. This in itself raises questions about the civil defamation case in the Grahamstown high court. The plot thickens. — Athol Trollip (@AtholT) September 28, 2018

Jack is expected to be sentenced next Thursday.

