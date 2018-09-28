 
South Africa 28.9.2018 02:00 pm

Trollip bribe accuser found guilty of defamation

ANA
Nontuthuzelo Jack is facing a charge of crimen injuria. Picture: ANA

Nontuthuzelo Jack claimed the former mayor offered her a bribe to ‘dig up dirt’ on former DA provincial chairperson Veliswa Mvenya. 

A former Democratic Alliance (DA) activist who accused former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip of offering her a bribe was on Friday found guilty on charges of defamation and crimen injuria by the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court.

Nontuthuzelo Jack, 47, from Tshwete Village was convicted after she claimed that Trollip had offered her a bribe to “dig up dirt” on former DA provincial chairperson Veliswa Mvenya.

Her claims were published in a local newspaper in the run-up to the municipal elections in 2016.

Following the court judgment, Trollip tweeted: “The truth always prevails.”

Jack is expected to be sentenced next Thursday.

