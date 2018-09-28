Westbury community calls for army protection

Residents from the communities of Westbury and Newclare this morning kept their promise to close all roads in and out of the community until the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is sent in to bring order, reports Westside-Eldos.

This morning, the Saturation Unit of the JMPD cordoned of the main access to Commando and Price roads, and diverted traffic away from the area to prevent commuter injuries.

Residents are demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mayor Herman Mashaba visit and engage with the community the way former President Jacob Zuma did with the Eldorado Park community several years ago – before he sent in the army to protect residents.

This recent protest was sparked by the shooting death of a young mother in Steytler street, Newclare.

The deceased and her child were on their way home from Coronationville when they were caught in the crossfire of a gang shooting. The 45-year-old woman died on the scene and her child was rushed to hospital.

A man was taken in for questioning and put under police guard in hospital.

The incident is the latest in an ongoing series of shootings that has gripped the community and led to the deaths of dozens of innocent people.

Residents have for years claimed that the local police were inefficient and, in some cases, colluding with the people they feel are responsible for the drug turf war that is at the centre of the violence.

They have promised not to let up the protest until the SANDF is sent to bring order.

