Two-thirds of buildings in Joburg CBD are death traps – firefighters

About 60% of the buildings in the Johannesburg CBD alone are death traps and a tragedy waiting to happen, veteran firefighters have warned.

The Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) – which represents firefighters in the city – said the reason for the alarming incidence of unsafe premises was partly because many buildings in the CBD had been abandoned or hijacked by “unknown people”.

The union’s comments yesterday come in the wake of the fire at the Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg earlier this month, in which three firefighters died.

It was reported that the building, which houses the Gauteng department of health, was just 21% compliant with safety requirements in the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Demawusa’s Bonginkosi Dlangamandla said such buildings were dangerous for officers to go into for inspections because of the threat of them being attacked.

The Fire and Professions Council chairperson, Nthai Monnye, spoke about what he called the lack of professionalism within the fire department. He said major issues within the fire department during the building fire were related to leadership, resources, compliance and skills and maintenance.

South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, said the union would be working closely with Demawusa to have a judicial commission of inquiry on the health department building.

He said “a judicial inquiry does appear at this stage to offer the best protection against any corrupting influences, and provides an opening for recommendations that could have the force of law.

“We are currently taking legal advice on a range of such options, and we have not ruled out preparing a class action against those who have been negligent, and who should have known and done better.

“We are keeping our options open and will do whatever is required to secure justice for our fallen comrades, and all those who remain. If there was negligence, someone must be made to pay.”

jenniffero@citizen.co.za

