Mother arrested for allegedly burning her children

Police arrested a 34-year-old mother for allegedly burning her two children over a missing R100 note last Wednesday, reports Sedibeng Ster.

Both children were taken to a place of safety and their identity has been concealed to ensure their safety.

ALSO READ: Mom arrested for dumping newborn in Port Elizabeth

Police made the arrest after receiving information from the community about a burned child. “They rushed to the scene only to find that the complaint was true,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Thembeka Koago.

On arrival, police found the younger daughter inside the house, dressed in a pink gown. She later revealed her burned hands to police. At the time, she was covering her thigh with a bandage.

“We questioned her why she was not at school. She said her sister had had boiling water poured over her by the mother. She was taken to the police station later.

“Her sister was fetched in order to be interviewed by FCS Police.”

“The older sister was also injured from her face down to her upper body.”

“It is alleged by the mother that she did this because her daughters stole money. This was the punishment she meted out.”

The mother was later arrested, charged and appeared before a Vanderbijlpark magistrate.

Koago said police and station management would like to thank the community of Phase 5 for the comprehensive tip that saved two children from a potentially dangerous fate.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.