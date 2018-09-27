Tourism developing a digital readiness toolkit for small businesses

The Western Cape department of economic development and tourism is focusing on developing a digital readiness toolkit aimed at small businesses.

Economic opportunities member of the executive council (MEC), Alan Winde, today marked World Tourism Day, which this year highlights the importance of digital technology in the tourism sector.

“In line with this, the Western Cape department of economic development and tourism is focusing on developing a digital readiness toolkit aimed at small businesses. Tourism SMMEs (small, medium and micro-enterprises) in the province are encouraged to make use of it once it is fully rolled out,” said Winde.

The statement said research conducted by the development has found that small businesses in the province lack an awareness and understanding of the impact that digital adoption could have on their operations.

The toolkit is an online, made-for-mobile website which will show all the available, on-the-ground resources a small business could need, such as mentorship, funding and business development support and useful apps and downloadable tools.

Apart from mapping small business support services, this entrepreneur platform will include a range of features and content to cater to the various business needs of start-ups and growth businesses.

These will include a business self-assessment to identify what aspects of the business need attention, a range of downloadable tools, and access to business content from a range of partners.

“The toolkit may not have been specifically developed for the tourism industry, however, we know that many of the province’s SMMEs are in the tourism space, and once fully functional, the toolkit will go a long way towards helping these businesses embrace digital technology,” Winde said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

