Labour minister unveils diving training plan for Scottburgh youth

A scuba diving programme that will see 50 students undergo commercial diving training in Scottburgh was launched by the Minister of Labour Mildred Oliphant at Virginia Airport in Durban on Monday, reports South Coast Sun.

The minister thanked the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) board members for showing interest in the advancement of youth by giving them the opportunity to gain valuable skills. She also thanked and encouraged the students for accepting the opportunity.

The minister reminded delegates: “This year marks the centenary of our icon, Tata Nelson Mandela, who said ‘freedom is in our hands’. He was talking about your future, encouragement of working together irrespective of race, gender, or religion.”

The training programmes are sponsored by the UIF’s Labour Activation Programme (LAP) in association with the John Langalibalele Dube Institute. The training for commercial divers takes 12 months to complete before they are placed at different institutions for experiential learning.

Commercial diving students will be trained to dive in open and confined water, and after completion of their studies, they will be able to peruse their careers in underwater mining activities, underwater plumbing, engineering, research, and so on.

The attendees witnessed firsthand the impact of the training, as the commercial divers showcased their skills in the pool at the Blue Marlin Hotel in Scottburgh.

