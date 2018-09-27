 
South Africa 27.9.2018 01:46 pm

King Shaka day celebrations postponed again after Prasa suspends trains in KZN

Batandwa Malingo
Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

Traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch and nation Mangosuthu Buthelezi says the celebrations would be held on October 7.

The annual King Shaka day celebrations have been postponed again after the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) halted its train service in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Thursday, traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch and nation Mangosuthu Buthelezi said the celebrations were postponed previously after the death of King Goodwill Zwwelithini’s son, Prince Butho.

Buthelezi said: “We intended to hold them on Saturday at the ABSA Stadium. However, we have been cognizant of an unfolding situation that threatened to negatively affect the success of these celebrations, from a logistical point of view. Presently there is no indication of when this indefinite suspension might be lifted. This poses a serious difficulty for those who intended to travel into Durban this weekend to attend the King Shaka celebrations.

“Following extensive consultations, His Majesty the King has indicated that we must be guided by the best interests of those who wish to celebrate our heritage. We cannot place an inordinate burden on them. At the moment it seems likely that there may be no train service on Saturday to enable transport into Durban. On His Majesty’s instruction, I, therefore, wish to announce that the King Shaka Day celebrations will be postponed once again. The celebrations will be held on Sunday, October 7 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban,” he said.

The train service was suspended early this week after commuters set alight four vehicles and damaged a ticket office in Durban. Buthelezi said the monarch was concerned about the impact of the suspension of services on the millions of commuters who rely on trains to reach their places of work.

“The Zulu nation has been celebrating King Shaka Day for 46 years. To date, the postponement of these celebrations is unprecedented. But we believe it is necessary, in order to ensure that all those who wish to honour King Shaka kaSenzangakhona and the rich legacy of our nation, are able to do so,” he said.

