Missing Maritzburg physiotherapist found, claims she was abducted

The 28-year-old woman was driven to her Hayfields’ home by her colleague, who noticed her on the road at around 8.30pm. Her brother Nasteesh Naipal told Public Eye they were relieved to have found her unharmed, although she was severely traumatised.

“We are just relieved she was found unharmed despite being in a state of fear and shock. Shaista is still traumatised by her ordeal. At this stage we don’t want to reveal too much as investigations are continuing,” said Nasteesh.

Shaista has since told her family that she was abducted by two foreign nationals who are unknown to her.

“She was blindfolded and handcuffed during the abduction and informed by the assailants that if she informed my mum and I what was going on, we would be harmed. She doesn’t have any idea where she was taken. She was wearing the same clothes that she was last seen wearing,” said Nasteesh. The investigating officer from Loop Street SAPS has since been notified of her safe return. It is uncertain at this stage what case is being investigated. Shaista went missing on Friday evening from the MediClinic Hospital where she practises. Her brother was the last person she spoke to and she told him that she was helping out a friend and would return in a few days. She could not disclose who the friend was and she sounded distressed during the phone call. Her car was left in the parking lot of MediClinic and video footage revealed that she had left in her car, returned to the parking lot, and was then picked up an unidentified vehicle. Her car was later retrieved by her brother who had the spare keys.

