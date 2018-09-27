Major Pretoria Moot housing hub planned for the homeless

A large open piece of land in an established residential area north of Pretoria may be developed to house the homeless in a bid to reduce informal settlements, reports Pretoria Moot Rekord.

The planned development would include residential units, a medical facility, daycare centre, a library, a community multi-purpose hall, a plaza, and police offices, according to ward councillor Juanita du Plooy.

Du Plooy said the piece of land was located on the corner of Mansfield Avenue and Franzina Street in Eloffsdal.

It is about 19ha, which is roughly about 19 rugby fields.

Also in the pipeline is a mobile network communication mast, commercial student accommodation, as well as a central commercial hub.

The earmarked piece of land was currently partially being used by a trucking company, a car dealership, and a plant nursery.

Du Plooy said a basic assessment of the area has been completed by consulting firm Envirolution Consulting on behalf of the housing development agency whose idea it was to establish the mixed-use housing development on the piece of land.

“The proposed development will contribute to the development of an integrated human settlement as an inner-city property,” said Du Plooy.

“The development will mean a reduction in informal settlements as people who live there will move to the proposed affordable housing units.”

The news was not welcomed by all residents in the area.

