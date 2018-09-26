Mashaba accused of ‘arrogance’ for not dealing with ‘criminal’ initiation schools

A Chapter 9 institution has taken Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba to task for his alleged “unwillingness” to deal with “criminal” initiation schools “which are literally killing our children”, IOL reports.

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) has accused Mashaba of not caring enough about the issue, saying he has not created by-laws to regulate initiation schools and has ignored the organisation when approached to work with them to find solutions.

Mashaba currently has 48 hours to either comply with the CRL Rights Commission’s recommendations or possibly face legal action.

The commission accuses Mashaba as well as other local government members of violating the CRL Rights Act through non-participation in attempts by the organisation to curb child killings that take place at initiation schools in Gauteng.

According to CRL Rights Commission chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva, Mashaba’s government has rejected invitations to work with the organisation for the last two years.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says this has led to Joburg becoming a haven for gangs who abduct young people and bring them to the city where they are turned into “young thugs” in initiation ceremonies or sometimes die in the process.

“This is a lawless situation which cannot be allowed continue. People have elected you to protect their children and we feel [Mashaba is ] dropping the ball… We are tired of counting bodies.

“There is a factory manufacturing gangsters and it’s in your city. We want to shut down the factory,” Mkhwanazi-Xaluva asserted.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says all Gauteng municipalities except Johannseburg has adhered to the CRL Rights commission’s recommendations.

These include the creation of by-laws so that land is set aside for regulated initiation ceremonies, the provision of water and health services at initiation cites, the issuing of permits and the monitoring of initiation schools by the police and law enforcement agencies.

Mashaba denied avoiding the commission, claiming he is waiting for a Bill on customary initiations to be introduced in parliament.

He says his “team felt it would be jumping the gun if we did by-laws before the finalisation of national legislation.”

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva met with the city and expressed her view that waiting for national legislation would take too long and that the existing Children’s Act which deals with inititiation must be adhered to.

Mashaba apparently agreed with Mkhwanazi-Xaluva but changed his mind after members of the City of Johannesburg delegation including city manager Ndivhuwo Lukhwareni reminded him that they had decided in April not to create any by-laws or issue any permits before parliament’s process is completed.

The CRL Rights Commission was angry with Mashaba over his about-turn, slamming the “arrogance” of the City of Joburg who they said were “politicking” during the meeting.

They will decide on a way forward by Friday, and say legal action against the city is a possibility.

