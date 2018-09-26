Mbalula tells Tlhabi to stop with ‘yada yada trafficking’ stories about Gigaba

Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba and radio host Redi Tlhabi have been involved in a back and forth since Tlhabi blasted the minister for implementing stricter travel policies based on what she alleges were personal reasons.

According to Tlhabi, Gigaba changed South Africa’s visa regulations because of his alleged vested interest in blocking his ex-wife from travelling abroad with their minor child after their acrimonious divorce.

Is it not true that you were LIVID when a cousin of your ex wife travelled with your daughter Lerato, whilst your wife was in Cuba? Upon finding out, you laid charges of kidnapping..even though you knew your ex wife’s cousin very well & your daughter was quite happy with her? — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) September 25, 2018

YOU had a personal issue of yr ex wife making travel arrangements with yr daughter without your consent, so you decided “I’ll sort this problem out?” You implemented untested regulations, claiming to address child trafficking? Have your regulations brought child trafficking down? — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) September 25, 2018

Gigaba then went on to dismiss her allegations as “absolute bollock” earlier this morning during an appearance on SABC2’s Morning Live.

Tlhabi then took to Twitter to counter Gigaba’s dismissal, reiterating the claims she made yesterday.

I NEVER said his child was trafficked. I said HE laid a charge of kidnapping against the aunt (cousin of ex wife) who was traveling to East London with the child If this was about child missing school then why did he lay kidnapping charge so that aunt was detained at OR Tambo????? https://t.co/i8nawe1iLK — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) September 26, 2018

As Tlhabi continued to explain what her qualm with Gigaba was, Fikile Mbalula couldn’t resist coming to the defence of his colleague.

I follow your argument but why do you personalise? Family , abduction yada yada trafficking hayi maan its unlike you . — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) September 26, 2018

Tlhabi has not yet responded to Mbalula.

