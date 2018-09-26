 
South Africa 26.9.2018 02:14 pm

Mbalula tells Tlhabi to stop with ‘yada yada trafficking’ stories about Gigaba

Kaunda Selisho
Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Twitter

The ANC’s head of elections believes the radio host’s criticism of visa policy is out of character.

Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba and radio host Redi Tlhabi have been involved in a back and forth since Tlhabi blasted the minister for implementing stricter travel policies based on what she alleges were personal reasons.

According to Tlhabi, Gigaba changed South Africa’s visa regulations because of his alleged vested interest in blocking his ex-wife from travelling abroad with their minor child after their acrimonious divorce.

Gigaba then went on to dismiss her allegations as “absolute bollock” earlier this morning during an appearance on SABC2’s Morning Live.

Tlhabi then took to Twitter to counter Gigaba’s dismissal, reiterating the claims she made yesterday.

As Tlhabi continued to explain what her qualm with Gigaba was, Fikile Mbalula couldn’t resist coming to the defence of his colleague.

Tlhabi has not yet responded to Mbalula.

