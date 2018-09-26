Bedfordview ‘drive-by’ mafia hit linked to Radovan Krejcir

Bedfordview SAPS confirmed on Tuesday that a man was shot through the window of his car by two men on a motorcycle in Bedfordview and later died on Monday evening, they told Bedfordview Edenvale News.

The victim of this apparent drive-by mafia-style hit has since been identified as Serbian businessman George Mihaljevic.

A report in The Star on Wednesday morning details how forensic investigators Paul O’Sullivan has linked the assassination to a mostly Eastern European gang war that has turned Bedfordview, and Gauteng in general, into a mafia gangland.

O’Sullivan has done extensive research on the gangs, even at one point having a hit put out against him as a result. O’Sullivan says this is the latest in a list of people murdered by the gangs that has included lawyers, debt collectors, and drug traffickers.

O’Sullivan called Mihaljevic a “dead man walking” after a fallout with his alleged associate and convicted Czech organised crime boss Radovan Krejcir.

The two are believed to have fallen out after Krejcir started a business similar to Mihaljevic’s Sandton Gold and Diamond Exchange. O’Sullivan alleges that both Mihaljevic’s business and Krejcir’s Moneypoint were based on the sales of mostly stolen jewellery.

“Mihaljevic has been living on borrowed time for many years. He was historically linked to Krejcir, but the two of them fell out after Krejcir stole Mihaljevic’s business model and adapted it for Moneypoint in Bedfordview. Both businesses were run along similar grounds and made a handsome profit out of the proceeds of crime,” said O’Sullivan.

The animosity between the pair is reported to have grown after Mihaljevic gave evidence against Krejcir at the 2013 Sars inquiry. Following this, Mihaljevic’s father was kidnapped and tortured, later dying at Milpark Hospital. Krejcir is believed to have been involved although Mihaljevic denied this.

Bedfordview SAPS spokesperson Captain André de Jager said the fatal shooting took place at the corner of Van Buuren and Kloof roads.

“The 43-year-old man stopped at the traffic light when two men on a motorcycle shot him. They shot him through the car window. The victim attempted to flee and managed to drive a bit further but he died in his vehicle,” said De Jager.

“Civilians are advised to stay away from the scene nor share photographs on social media as the deceased’s next of kin has not been notified.”

The family of the 43-year-old man have not yet been informed of his death as they do not live in South Africa.

“We are trying to get in contact with them,” said De Jager.

He said the victim was having lunch at a Bedfordview restaurant and was allegedly on his way home in the north of Johannesburg when he was shot by two gunmen on a motorcycle at about 5.30pm.

“He drove for about a 100 metres after he was shot and ended up next to the Engen Garage, where he got out of his vehicle and died,” said De Jager.

