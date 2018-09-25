Boer ‘warns’ Malema, Ramaphosa if he’s dying they might be coming with him

A video posted on one Afrikaner farmer’s Facebook page has been widely reshared and commented on since it was first uploaded on Thursday.

Most of the allowed comments under the video have shown appreciation for his sentiments.

In the video, Reon van Tonder says he’s responding to reports that government is planning to expropriate white-owned land without compensation.

Van Tonder lists himself as living in the town of Marken in Limpopo, and has been married for 38 years.

He also lists the coal mining company Exxaro as one of his employers from 1979 to 1998. He appears to have lived in the Lephalale (formerly Ellisras) region in the Waterberg for most of his life.

The grey-haired farmer at one point also appears to make a death threat against both EFF leader Julius Malema and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking in Afrikaans, he said he was uncomfortable with taking a selfie video but would do it because he had something he needed to express.

He addressed the video at “Honourable Ramaphosa” and “Honourable Malema”, advising them that if they couldn’t understand what he was saying they should get translators because “I speak Afrikaans”.

He said his gripe was over “this thing you have” of land and property expropriation without compensation.

“I have property, yes. I have a farm, yes. It’s in the market. You can maar buy it. Anytime. Farming is not as nice as it looks.

“If you buy my farm I can go and live in a little house at the sea. But Malematjie [little Malema], Ramaphosatjie [little Ramaphosa], don’t even think you can just come and take it without compensation.

“My old hairs are grey, my beard is white. I’ve had my time. I’ve spoken to my family. I’ve taken a decision. If you take my farm, I won’t sit quietly.”

He said he had been a cattle farmer for many years and knew what supposedly happened to a cow if you chased her on horseback and she grew tired.

“That cow turns around, Malema – Boer murderer – and it climbs in under that horse … and you with your big arse will have to know how to sit.”

He said he felt pursued and was busy getting tired, and it wasn’t limited to him alone.

However, he said terrorism would not be an attractive option for him.

“I want to state it clearly: I won’t go and shoot a few defenceless people in the the town square. It’s not my style. It doesn’t suit me.

“But Malema, Ramaphosa … you who are in control. You two, who according to me are peas in a pod, will have to take responsibility.

“If I could give you some very good advice: if you want to take my farm, take me first. Because I won’t let go. My decision has been taken.”

He said he worshipped the creator of heaven and earth, not a Baal idol or a forefather spirit. He told Malema that what he was talking about were apparently deep things, unlike Malema’s populist rhetoric.

Van Tonder said he was ready to meet his maker, but he warned Malema and Ramaphosa that he wasn’t sure which afterlife was waiting for them.

“Be careful, because if I go I might take you with me.”

Among the praise the video has garnered, one of Van Tonder’s followers advised him to change his privacy settings on Facebook as “they” would come for him due to the video.

Van Tonder’s video was made a mere two days after Durban man Kessie Nair made headlines last week for posting a Facebook video in which he also criticised Ramaphosa, but called him the k-word.

Nair was subsequently arrested by the Hawks and appeared on charges of crimen injuria.

