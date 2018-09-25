Richard Spoor charged after altercation with Gwede Mantashe

Public interest lawyer, Richard Spoor has been charged with disobeying a police officer’s instruction, inciting public violence and common assault after marching to and protesting outside a meeting headed by mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe.

I am charged with violently disrupting a meeting between Gwede Mantashe and the Xolobeni community. It is of course nonsense. — Richard Spoor (@Richard_Spoor) September 23, 2018

Charge incitement to violence. — Richard Spoor (@Richard_Spoor) September 23, 2018

Spoor was joined by residents who weren’t at the meeting in opposition to an application for a mine in Xolobeni.

DMR Minister Gwede Mantashe addressing the community of Somkhele which is engaged in a struggle over coal mining on their land, today; “The reason why you can’t solve your problems is because you take alcohol before attending a meeting.” — Richard Spoor (@Richard_Spoor) September 22, 2018

How we were greated. pic.twitter.com/N9y3KjDmPm — Richard Spoor (@Richard_Spoor) September 23, 2018

At the meeting pic.twitter.com/SrUmoUFIv6 — Richard Spoor (@Richard_Spoor) September 23, 2018

Mantashe was filmed arguing with Spoor, who interrupted the meeting with his demonstration. In another video, Spoor can be heard saying “don’t call me a liar. I am trying to help you and if you work with us, we can work together and solve problems.”

@Richard_Spoor don’t rent young people to disrupt our meeting. Please! We wanted community members to express their views formally in the meeting. Don’t destroy our future! pic.twitter.com/h26lQ0r14M — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) September 23, 2018

“The matter was postponed to October 25 for further investigations,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, reports News24.

