South Africa 25.9.2018 05:14 pm

Richard Spoor charged after altercation with Gwede Mantashe

Kaunda Selisho
Richard Spoor and Gwede Mantashe | Image: twitter/ @Richard_Spoor

The matter has been postponed for further investigation.

Public interest lawyer, Richard Spoor has been charged with disobeying a police officer’s instruction, inciting public violence and common assault after marching to and protesting outside a meeting headed by mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe.

Spoor was joined by residents who weren’t at the meeting in opposition to an application for a mine in Xolobeni.

Mantashe was filmed arguing with Spoor, who interrupted the meeting with his demonstration. In another video, Spoor can be heard saying “don’t call me a liar. I am trying to help you and if you work with us, we can work together and solve problems.”

“The matter was postponed to October 25 for further investigations,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, reports News24.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

