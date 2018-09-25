KZN political killings task team seek public’s help

The KZN South African Police Service (SAPS) task team investigating political killings in the province is appealing to members of the public to assist it with regards to a case of murder that the team is investigating.

In a statement today, KZN SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the team is appealing for members of the public to help identify the men in the identikits below. The police believe the men can help them in their investigation of the murder of Richmond’s municipal manager last year.

It is alleged that on 6 March 2017, Sibusiso Sithole (39), who was a municipal manager at Richmond Municipality, was shot and killed at Victoria Street in Richmond by two unknown men.

“Detectives believe that the two men in the attached identikits can be of assistance in the investigation,” Naicker said.

Naicker said anyone with information with regards to the identity or whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact Sergeant Mkhabela on 079 500 1341 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

Meanwhile, KZN Premier Willies Mchunu last week tabled the Moerane commission report into political killings in KZN in the provincial legislature.

The DA’s premier candidate in KZN Zwakele Mncwango said after Mchunu tabled the report that the ANC was to blame for the political killings in the province.

Mncwango said the report had “vindicated the DA’s long-held belief that the political bloodbath in the province is the result of a dysfunctional and failing ANC which is rife with corruption, particularly at local government level”.

“The long-awaited report into the reasons behind politically motivated murders in KwaZulu-Natal has painted a dangerous behind-the-scenes picture of an ANC-led provincial government that has failed to deal with an abuse of power as well as the lack of separation between party and state by its own officials,” Mncwango said in a statement last week.

The DA KZN premier candidate said his party is of the view that the findings of the commission are “extremely damaging” to the governing party “and that its leadership in this province should hang their heads in shame”.

“These murders are happening on their watch. Their own comrades are killing each other. Those who are fighting against corruption are also being killed.

“Furthermore, the commission’s concerns around what is a largely ineffective provincial police force and a judicial system that has failed the people of KZN to date are entirely warranted. To date there are no convictions for these crimes – even while the report shows that it is possible to identify the ringleaders.

“The time has come to move from who pulls the trigger to who orders the hits. To do this we must have increased crime intelligence in KZN. The DA has long called for this and we note the commission’s support of this view.”

