Triple murder accused faints in court and protesters chant ‘no bail’ outside

The accused in the recent triple murders that shocked the KwaZulu-Natal area of Phoenix fainted while waiting in the cells of Verulam Family Court, according to a court official.

TimesLive reported earlier on Tuesday that Sagren Govindsamy, the husband and father of the three women who were murdered, sat outside the Verulam Magistrate’s Court this morning, waiting for the accused.

The identity of the accused is not yet known. While police have said that Govindsamy’s late wife Jane knew the man, Govindsamy himself has denied this.

Verulam court officials scurry to get the #PhoenixTripleMurder water. He has fainted before court proceedings got underway. Calls are being made to his family to establish his medical history #sabcnews — Minoshni Pillay (@Minoshni) September 25, 2018

Meanwhile, angry protesters outside the court are demanding that the accused receives “no bail”.

Chants of "no bail" can be heard outside the #Verulam Family Court — Chanelle Lutchman (@chan_1993) September 25, 2018

Protesters outside the Verulam family court waiting for #TripleMurder suspect to appear @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/ynnfAGppki — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) September 25, 2018

Whatever the outcome of the bail hearing on Wednesday, it seems the accused will have to face it alone, as none of his family members are reportedly at the court.

None of the accused family members are present at the #Verulam family court #TripleMurder — Chanelle Lutchman (@chan_1993) September 25, 2018

On this past Friday morning, Phoenix police responded to a report of murder at Longcroft Drive in Phoenix. On their arrival, they found two bodies inside the house. They were identified as Jane Govender, 44, and her daughter Rackelle, 16.

“While police were still busy with their investigation, combing the scene, they found the third body in a cupboard. She was identified as the second daughter Denisha, 22. Three counts of murder were opened at Phoenix police station and investigations were ongoing,” Zwane said.

Then, on Saturday, KwaZulu-Natal police said a man has been arrested in connection with the murders.

“Phoenix police worked tirelessly around the clock tracing the alleged killer of three women who were brutally murdered at Phoenix [in Durban],” Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said.

A 45-year-old man, who police claimed was known to the family, was traced and arrested on Friday night. He has been charged with three counts of murder and will hear whether he will be granted bail on Tuesday.

