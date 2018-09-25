Woman allegedly raped by George policemen

George police have opened a case of rape after a 51-year-old woman from George reported being attacked by a group of unknown men on Saturday evening, reports George Herald.

The victim alleges that four men dressed as police officers pulled her over at 7pm while she was travelling from Glentana, held her overnight, and raped her repeatedly.

The suspects were apparently travelling in a vehicle marked with police insignia and blue lights when they pulled the victim over.

George police spokesperson Sergeant Michael Opperman confirmed that the incident had been reported.

Opperman said the victim alleged that the men wore balaclavas and police uniforms. They allegedly overpowered her while she was in her car, blindfolding her and tying her up. Her bank cards and cash were taken, after which she was allegedly raped.

“The victim alleges that she was also drugged. According to her, she was alone in her car when she finally regained consciousness. A case of rape is being investigated,” Opperman said.

The case has been handed over to police in Groot Brak River, Mossel Bay, for further investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact George police on 044 620 8300.

This article was translated from Afrikaans.

