 
menu
South Africa 25.9.2018 08:56 am

Metrorail suspends KZN services until further notice

CNS Reporter
File photo.

File photo.

This comes after a train was burnt to the ground by angry commuters in Umlazi last week.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has asked local government to assure that all its staff and property are safe, after announcing on Monday that all Metrorail services in the province of KwaZulu-Natal will be suspended, reports Northglen News.

This comes after a Metrorail train was burnt to the ground by angry commuters in Umlazi last week.

ALSO READ: KZN man dies after being hit by train

The angry crowd not only burnt the train but also vandalised the station, causing millions of rands worth of damage.

Speaking to the Northglen News, Prasa provincial spokesperson Zama Nomnganga said they have met with all relevant stakeholders to come up with ways to avoid a repeat of such an incident.

“This morning we met with the MEC of transport and community safety Mxolisi Kaunda who was accompanied by other security clusters in the province. In our engagements with them, we as Prasa made it clear that we will not resume services until we are assured that our crew and property is protected,” he said.

It is believed that the crowd was angered by the train constantly arriving late.

Nomnganga went on to say they were hopeful that whoever was responsible for the crime should be brought to book.

“We trust that the police will make sure that the criminals responsible for this will face the full might of the law. We also would like to apologise to all our consumers affected by this,” said Nomnganga.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man dies after being hit by train in Cape Town 21.9.2018
Hunters in pursuit of lions on the loose in KZN 20.9.2018
Cable theft puts brakes on Pretoria-Joburg trains 19.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.