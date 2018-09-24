SA ambassador to Israel sneaks back into Tel Aviv

The department of international relations and cooperation refused to comment on the reportedly “silent” return of the South African ambassador to Israel after his dramatic recall earlier this year in protest at the Israeli army’s killings on the Gaza border.

Israel came under international scrutiny after dozens of civilians, including children, died at the hands of Israeli soldiers when, after weeks of protests, they opened fired on Palestinian civilians and political group Hamas.

The Times of Israel said Israel’s foreign ministry had confirmed that SA ambassador Sisa Ngombane had returned “a few days ago”.

As the newspaper pointed out, only two months ago Minister Lindiwe Sisulu announced Ngombane would not return to Israel until there had been progress in resolving the ongoing conflict between Palestinians and Israelis.

Numerous requests for comment from the minister and the department of international relations elicited no response today.

Department spokesperson Clayson Monyela referred questions to ministerial spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya. The latter was not available on his cellphone and dropped The Citizen’s calls after requests were sent to him via text message.

The Democratic Alliance, welcomed the move.

The party’s shadow minister for international relations, Stevens Mokgalapa, said: “It’s the logical thing to do. We support a two-state solution and a return to dialogue to end the violence.

“SA and Israel enjoy good bilateral relations and this will ensure these continue while finding a lasting solution.”

According to Times of Israel, SA’s embassy there said Ngombane “has returned to Tel Aviv”.

