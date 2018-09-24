 
menu
South Africa 24.9.2018 03:17 pm

ANCWL in North West mourns Molewa, Diswai

Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa. Picture: ANA

Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa. Picture: ANA

Environment Affairs Minister Edna Molewa and Morwesi Diswai, former ANCWL regional chairperson in Bojanala, both passed away at the weekend.

The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) in North West today lamented that it had lost two dedicated and loyal cadres.

Environment Affairs Minister Edna Molewa and Morwesi Diswai, former regional chairperson of the ANCWL in Bojanala, both passed away at the weekend.

“It is indeed a great loss to the women of the country and the government sphere that Comrade Edna Edith Molewa, who was a minister of environmental affairs died at the age of 61 years, on 22 September 2018,” said ANCWL provincial secretary Bridgette Tlhomelang.

Molewa died in a hospital in Pretoria after a short illness.

“We could never forget the leadership presence of Comrade Morwesi Diswai,” added Tlhomelang. Diswai died on Friday at the age of 67.

“She was a former regional chairperson of ANC Women’s League in Bojanala, and surely made meaningful inputs towards the economic development of not only women but that of the youth in the North West province,” said Tlhomelang.

Molewa served as North West premier from 2004 to 2009, before she was appointed social development minister. Molewa also served as water and environmental affairs minister from October 2010 to May 2014 after which she was environmental affairs minister.

“The two phenomenal women whose role was to implement effective decisions that would shape the future of this country towards a non-patriarchal society will forever be honoured and remembered on our hearts,” said the ANCWL in the North West.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
North West ANCWL mourns not only Molewa but former chairperson Morwesi Diswai 24.9.2018
Tributes pour in for Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa 22.9.2018
No, Meokgo Matuba, that’s not how an apology works 11.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.