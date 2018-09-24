ANCWL in North West mourns Molewa, Diswai

The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) in North West today lamented that it had lost two dedicated and loyal cadres.

Environment Affairs Minister Edna Molewa and Morwesi Diswai, former regional chairperson of the ANCWL in Bojanala, both passed away at the weekend.

“It is indeed a great loss to the women of the country and the government sphere that Comrade Edna Edith Molewa, who was a minister of environmental affairs died at the age of 61 years, on 22 September 2018,” said ANCWL provincial secretary Bridgette Tlhomelang.

Molewa died in a hospital in Pretoria after a short illness.

“We could never forget the leadership presence of Comrade Morwesi Diswai,” added Tlhomelang. Diswai died on Friday at the age of 67.

“She was a former regional chairperson of ANC Women’s League in Bojanala, and surely made meaningful inputs towards the economic development of not only women but that of the youth in the North West province,” said Tlhomelang.

Molewa served as North West premier from 2004 to 2009, before she was appointed social development minister. Molewa also served as water and environmental affairs minister from October 2010 to May 2014 after which she was environmental affairs minister.

“The two phenomenal women whose role was to implement effective decisions that would shape the future of this country towards a non-patriarchal society will forever be honoured and remembered on our hearts,” said the ANCWL in the North West.

– African News Agency (ANA)

