Boksburg woman drowns in Margate

A 49-year-old woman’s body has been found after she drowned near the Margate fishing pier on the South Coast of KwaZulu Natal on Sunday afternoon, TimesLive has reported.

The woman is believed to be from the East Rand of Johannesburg.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), the woman got caught in rip currents while swimming near the fishing pier in an area where there were no lifeguards on duty.

NSRI Shelly Beach station commander Jeremiah Jackson said lifeguards had been unable to save the woman despite attempting to through CPR.

“But‚ sadly‚ after all CPR efforts were exhausted‚ the female was declared deceased.

“The body of the female has been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services and police have opened an inquest docket‚” Jackson said.

