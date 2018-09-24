 
menu
South Africa 24.9.2018 01:49 pm

Boksburg woman drowns in Margate

Citizen reporter
The National Sea Rescue Institute has warned beachgoers and sea-users to exercise caution as the full moon spring tide peaks around the coast on Monday. Photo: NSRI

The National Sea Rescue Institute has warned beachgoers and sea-users to exercise caution as the full moon spring tide peaks around the coast on Monday. Photo: NSRI

A woman believed to be from Gauteng got caught in rip currents while swimming near the fishing pier in Margate.

A 49-year-old woman’s body has been found after she drowned near the Margate fishing pier on the South Coast of KwaZulu Natal on Sunday afternoon, TimesLive has reported.

The woman is believed to be from the East Rand of Johannesburg.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), the woman got caught in rip currents while swimming near the fishing pier in an area where there were no lifeguards on duty.

READ MORE: Young boy drowns in Wild Coast lagoon

NSRI Shelly Beach station commander Jeremiah Jackson said lifeguards had been unable to save the woman despite attempting to through CPR.

“But‚ sadly‚ after all CPR efforts were exhausted‚ the female was declared deceased.

“The body of the female has been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services and police have opened an inquest docket‚” Jackson said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
KZN woman caught allegedly raping 10-year-old cousin 5.9.2018
Roodepoort police conduct a roadblock with a difference 20.8.2018
Woman stabbed to death in Margate 19.8.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.