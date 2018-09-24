Barry Roux parody account compares AfriForum to Ku Klux Klan, labels them ‘turds’

Popular Twitter parody account Man’s Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux), lashed out at Afrikaner lobby group AfriForum on Monday morning,

“Afriforum is just a group of Klu Klux Klan (sic) who don’t have a life,” the account tweeted.

Then, in case the account’s views on AfriForum were not yet clear, the tweet’s anonymous author expanded on the matter.

“Afriforum is a bunch of lifeless, juvenile, idiotic, useless, stupid, foolish turds with no hope of redemption,” the tweet continues.

Afriforum is just a group of Klu Klux Klan who don’t have a life What I mean is "Afriforum is a bunch of lifeless, juvenile, idotic, useless, stupid, foolish turds with no hope of redemption." If you are upset with this tweet, come & beat me, I am Pretoria. #LandExpropriation pic.twitter.com/9bdEc51O6N — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) September 24, 2018

The Twitter parody account is known for its left-leaning views and apparent support for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). The account also sometimes involves itself in investigative journalism.

In particular, it has made several claims about late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa’s death.

The account is anonymous and while no-one seems to know who’s behind it, many would like to.

In February The Citizen reported that legendary musician and producer Sello “Chicco” Twala had launched a manhunt for the man behind the popular parody Twitter account, who has accused him of trying to cover up what really happened on the day Meyiwa was murdered.

AfriForum made itself unpopular at the recent parliamentary hearings on land expropriation without compensation.

They were called the “White Black First Land First” by the ANC, were dragged across the flaming coals of Twitter, and were yelled at in parliament by the UDM for their assertion in parliament that the accusation that whites stole land was “the single biggest historical fallacy of our time”.

The EFF’s Malema has since called for a one-on-one confrontation between the party and the group, and even the fairly right-wing ACDP said they were “disappointed” in them.

