South Africa 23.9.2018 04:44 pm

Woman killed in Kameeldrift house robbery

Gopolang Chawane

The two robbers forced the security gate open and tied up the family.

A woman was shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday morning in Kameeldrift.

Police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators after they shot and killed the woman during a house robbery.

Police Captain Mavela Masondo said two suspects made their way on to the property after forcing the security gate open.

They entered the house and tied up the couple their daughter and grandchild.

The suspects opened fire and shot 61-year-old woman in her upper body.

The women died at the scene.

The suspects fled with two cell phones and a grey Isuzu belonging to the victims.

Police have opened a murder and house robbery docket.

Masondo said anyone with information can contact their nearest police station.

