WATCH: Lion loose on Mpumalanga N4 captured

A lion roaming the N4 near Marloth Park in Mpumalang has been captured and returned to the Kruger National Park.

The lion was spotted by a motorist on the N4 between Komatipoort and Hectorspruit on Sunday.

According to reports the lion was seen around 5:30am and the Mpumalanga parks and tourism department was alerted.

The N4 in the Malelane area was closed with motorists diverted to the old Tenbosch Road.

Officials say the lion was darted and transported back to the park.

SANParks spokesperson said authorities were notified and rangers from the Mpumalanga parks and tourism alongside SANParks tracked the lion leading to its capture.

A video of the lion was doing the rounds on social media on Sunday.

Male lion spotted on the busy N4 between Crocodile bridge towards Hectorspruit. Rangers are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/BRoP0ZlIGo — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 23, 2018

