South Africa 23.9.2018 03:30 pm

WATCH: Lion loose on Mpumalanga N4 captured

Citizen reporter

It is still unclear how the lion escaped the park but a motorist spotted it taking a stroll on the N4.

A lion roaming the N4 near Marloth Park in Mpumalang has been captured and returned to the Kruger National Park.

The lion was spotted by a motorist on the N4 between Komatipoort and Hectorspruit on Sunday.

According to reports the lion was seen around 5:30am and the Mpumalanga parks and tourism department was alerted.

The N4 in the Malelane area was closed with motorists diverted to the old Tenbosch Road.

Officials say the lion was darted and transported back to the park.

SANParks spokesperson said authorities were notified and rangers from the Mpumalanga parks and tourism alongside SANParks tracked the lion leading to its capture.

A video of the lion was doing the rounds on social media on Sunday.

