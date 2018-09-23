If you want to live to 100, eat fish and fear God

The retired Rev Stanley Mwase said eating fish and fearing God are his secrets to a long life, Mpumalanga News has reported.

Although he uses a hearing aid to understand one well, he boldly mentions that eating fish and using honey as medication had made him strong all these years.

“Honey is the greatest medicine of all diseases. I use it to fight any disease attacking my body,” he said.

Besides being advanced in years, Mwase still believes in physical exercise. He walks about four kilometres every morning before breakfast.

Mwase was born during the era of the First World War in Malawi, Shikuyu Mlombozu – Shideshi Village, now called Nkatha Bay.

He moved to South Africa as a migrant labourer in 1947 and has worked in different parts of the country.

He met his wife, Maria Sambo-Mwase, who turned 82 years old on Saturday. They have six children,17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

One of his daughters, Ms Raynor Mwase-Chirwa said their parents taught them to trust in God’s power in all they do. She mentioned that her father always read them John 15:12 and Proverbs 119:1 to 3, hence the birthday cake was decorated with both verses.

“We have learned that we should put God first in all that we do and to love one another so that we can live longer. From our parents’ 62 years of marriage, we have learned to be humble, respect each other and to be patient with one another and in our own relationships. We are proud of them, they are our role models,” she said.

