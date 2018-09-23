What was Zuma doing in Doha?

Former president Jacob Zuma embarked on secretive trip to meet the Emir of Qatar in Doha earlier this week, The Sunday Times has reported.

According to the publication, this took place without the knowledge of the presidency or the South African embassy in Doha, and president Cyril Ramaphosa and minister of international relations Lindiwe Sisulu only found out about the trip after SA’s ambassador to Qatar, Faizel Moosa, raised concerns about it.

The trip is alleged by the presidency as well as the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) to have been organised by Doha-based businessman Philippe Solomans as well as the Patriotic Alliance’s Gayton McKenzie, known as an ally of Zuma’s.

McKenzie, however, denies any role in setting up the meeting, saying that while he was asked to fly Zuma to Doha, “I said my private jet wasn’t available.”

“I don’t even know who the Emir of Qatar is or what the trip was about,” McKenzie continued.

Ramaphosa spoke exclusively to the Sunday Times, telling them that he was aware of the trip but did not know anything more.

An anonymous government bureaucrat told the newspaper that the Emir of Qatar is believed to have discussed the possibility of Zuma being granted permanent residency in the country.

The trip comes amid accusations that some within the ANC, including Zuma, are plotting to have Ramaphosa removed as president.

A meeting reportedly took place in early September involving Zuma and senior members of the ANC, including secretary-general Ace Magashule, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, and ANC Women’s League secretary-general Matuba Meokgo.

It was reportedly preceded by a bigger meeting with representatives from various provinces held at a hotel in Umhlanga Rocks.

Those said to have attended included Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa, and former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni – a close associate of Zuma.

Zuma has also recently been campaigning to students at university campuses around the country, lecturing them on free education and trying to discredit the state capture inquiry, in which he is allegedly implicated.

Additional reporting by Eric Naki

