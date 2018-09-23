Magashule wants to tell Zondo commission about ANC ‘products of white people’

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule says he would welcome any opportunity to testify at the commission of inquiry into state capture chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, TimesLive has reported.
Magashule implied that he has damning information against those ANC members who he says are captured by white monopoly interests.
Addressing members of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) at the Braam Fischer Building in Bloemfontein, a passionate Magashule declared: “I want to go to that commission‚ if I am so implicated. I want to go because if one goes there‚ one can relay many other stories.”
“If you want to check us as leaders‚ you must check who is in business and who is not in business‚” he continued.
“Take us one by one and check which leader is proud of white people and then we must talk about capture. I am not a product of capital. Nobody will take me out of this ANC and I am not a product of a white person.”
“There is no time to plot against the leadership of the organisation but there is also no leadership of the ANC which I am part of which is going to stop me and many others from meeting [former president Jacob] Zuma‚” Magashule declared.
“In fact I can invite President Zuma to come and talk to you as Cosas‚” he added‚ also praising Zuma for delivering free education at tertiary level which “not everybody agreed to”.
This comes after Ramaphosa pparently attacked Magashule earlier in the week.
While speaking at labour federation Cosatu’s national congress last Monday, he called those who “meet in dark corners” and plot to divide the ANC “counter-revolutionaries”.
The Citizen reported last Friday that Magashule raised more than a few eyebrows when he appeared to come out swinging against President Cyril Ramaphosa while speaking in Bloemfontein.
Although he didn’t name Ramaphosa specifically, he was clearly referring to the president in several of his remarks, which may be related to a general sense of unhappiness in the faction of the ANC still sympathetic to former president Jacob Zuma and who feel Ramaphosa is guilty of double standards in his public crusade against corruption.
Magashule is known to be part of this group.
