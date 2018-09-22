Limpopo police deny trending ‘police’ document allowing 3kg dagga

A document instructing police that 3kg of cannabis was the legal amount to carry by users has made the rounds on social media.

The document which Limpopo police have distanced themselves from states that all commanders were requested to inform operational members under their command to stop arresting suspects for possession of dagga with immediate effect.

Only cases of dealing in dagga or possession of dagga exceeding 3kg in weight should a suspect be arrested.

Inquiries may be directed to Colonel Van Staden at 015 285 7618 or 072 271 5646.

The document is signed off by the provincial head of the operational command centre, D R Mangena.

The document has trended on social media with many providing their different views.

This comes after the Constitutional Court’s ruling to decriminalise the private use of dagga.

The Concourt has decriminalised the private use of dagga in South Africa with parliament allowing 24 months to change sections of both the drug trafficking act and the medicine controls act after these sections were found constitutionally invalid.

The constitutional court’s judgment on marijuana states that consumers may be in possession and consume Marijuana at home.

