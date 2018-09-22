Police accused of using official vehicles for taxi service

A concerned resident, who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity, informed the Standerton Advertiser about police who used a state vehicle as a taxi in Rooikoppen.

The incident allegedly took place on Sunday 16 September at about 4.30pm and from photos obtained, two people along with a child can be seen getting out of the front and back of the marked vehicle.

With the release of the recent national crime stats, it is clear that crime is at an all-time high.

“So when we need help, do we have to accept that state vehicles are busy transporting families and cannot immediately respond?” the person asked.

The Advertiser ran an article in 2016 about the shortage of police vehicles in Standerton.

Capt Fanie Nhlabathi, then Lt. and communications officer of the Standerton Police, said the shortage of vehicles was the cause of the poor response.

