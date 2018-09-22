Video claims to show white people in SA preparing to ‘defend the land’

Deputy minister of justice and constitutional development, John Jeffrey, has taken to Twitter to debunk a video that he says is circulating on social media, claiming to show white South Africans getting ready to defend themselves from land expropriation.

According to Jeffrey, you can tell it’s false because the “steering wheels” of the cars are on the wrong side. While South African steering wheels are found on the right, those in the video can be seen on the left.

The video, that is being shared on social media, mainly among right wing and far-right accounts in the US, appears to show several clips of white people shooting semi-automatic and automatic weapons seemingly randomly spliced together, does not come across as at all credible.

This video circulating on social media which is claimed to show white SAs preparing to defend the land is false. The steering wheels of the cars r on the left ours r on the right. pic.twitter.com/7UikjjRiLk — John Jeffery (@JhjSA) September 21, 2018

Some on the right and far right in places including the US, the UK and Australia have embraced the cause of white people fighting land expropriation without compensations.

It was reported in April that people in Australia marched against “genocide” against white people in SA.

Recently, Donald Trump made the news after a tweet in which he stated he’d told his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to monitor the situation in South Africa due to what he described as “land and farm seizures… and the large-scale killing of farmers”.

The tweet appears to have been inspired by reports by conservative Fox News journalist Tucker Carlson.

However, Arikaaner lobby group AfriForum’s deputy CEO Ernst Roets told the Sunday Times that he believes his organisation had influenced US Donald Trump to take an interest in the land situation South Africa.

“I believe our trip played a role,” he said, referring to a recent lobbying excursion to the US he’d undertaken with Kallie Kriel, the organisation’s CEO.

