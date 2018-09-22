No Winnie Madikizela-Mandela airport yet, but ANC names food garden after her

The African National Congress has kicked off a week of remembrance for late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, often dubbed the ‘mother of the nation’, on Saturday morning.

The party announced the launch of the “Winnie Mandela Food Gardens,” a community project and feeding scheme run by the Soweto YMCA.

The ANC would need to go a long way to match opposition party the EFF’s honouring of the late icon.

The red berets ran a campaign to have Cape Town International Airport renamed after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, a cause that the ANC did not appear to support.

They appear to instead have instigated a campaign to have the airport renamed after Nelson Mandela rather than Winnie.

Malema first mentioned the idea at the late struggle icon’s memorial service. It immediately struck a chord among many people on social media, who felt it would be a suitable honour for the late struggle icon.

Malema also launched a scathing attack on the ANC during an impassioned address at the party’s memorial service for Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort.

Several times, he asked Madikizela-Mandela for a signal on what he should do about the people who “betrayed” her, and punctuated his speech by calling out to the struggle stalwart as “mama”.

“Life is so unfair ma, we see these people among us,” Malema said, asking her how they should be treated.

“We see you in your beautiful suits, you betrayed us. Sellouts, we see you,” Malema said.

