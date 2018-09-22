DA campaign launch bash sees Riky Rick, Distruction Boyz and more turn blue

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is having a party in Newtown to launch their elections campaign. One South Africa for All has been announced as the party’s new slogan.

Tshwane mayor is among those in attendance at Mary Fitzgerald Square on Saturday morning. Party leader Mmusi Maimane is expected to speak later on.

The party has assembled a line-up of musical artists including rapper Riky Rick, pop producer Sketchy Bongo, gcom stalwarts Distruction Boyz and Afrikaans contemporary singer Kurt Darren, who is probably not that used to being placed on a line-up with the other three.

We will be turning up the HEAT again shortly as we welcome on stage the best of SA talent. We're filling up quickly, so grab your seats and prepare to welcome @DistructionB, @rikyrickworld, @KurtOfficial, @SketchyBongoon and many others on our stage today! #OneSAForAll pic.twitter.com/WrsRIoLFrT — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) September 22, 2018

We are at Mary Fitzgerald Square, Newtown, Johannesburg. Join us! Everyone’s welcome. #OneSAForAll pic.twitter.com/dzhZtXbeBJ — Solly Msimanga (@SollyMsimanga) September 22, 2018

DA 2019 Election Manifesto Launch in Johannesburg #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/uhVZpvaabt — Thabo TT Madilola (@tbotouch67) September 22, 2018

In July, ANA reported that the Democratic Alliance had set its sights on Gauteng and the Northern cape, saying it is confident that in the 2019 general election the party will grow even further, according to DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

Speaking after a two-day sitting of the DA federal executive (FedEx) in Johannesburg, Maimane said the 2019 election was set to be the most hotly contested and competitive national election since the dawn of democracy in 1994.

The growing dissatisfaction with the African National Congress saw historical shifts in government in the 2016 local government elections, with DA governments taking office in the country’s largest cities.

READ MORE: DA to target Gauteng and Northern Cape in election campaign

“We are confident that in 2019 we will grow even further as many more South Africans will choose the DA as the flag bearer for a united, non-racial, and prosperous South Africa where jobs and wealth are created, our streets are safe, corruption is eradicated, and services are delivered to all,” he said.

The FedEx moved to adopt a number of resolutions this weekend which would form the basis of the election campaign with certain “non-negotiable targets”, including to become the biggest party in Gauteng and form a government in the province; become the biggest party in the Northern Cape and form a government in the province; and retain the Western Cape with an increased majority.

“Therefore, the focus lies in Gauteng, Northern Cape, and Western Cape with these being our ‘strategic’ provinces. In addition to this, we plan to substantially increase our percentage of the national votes cast. This means that the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal, the North West, and the Eastern Cape will contribute significantly to the growth targets of the party based on our strong structures and electoral performance,” Maimane said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.