Cedrick Nkabinde has until Friday to withdraw complaints against Ipid, McBride

Earlier this year, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigator Cedrick Nkabinde found himself in trouble after officially accusing Ipid executive director Robert McBride of unlawful and unethical conduct. He has since resigned and is expected to withdraw his claims.

McBride claimed Nkabinde was offered a senior position for making the allegations against him and others, and urged parliament to investigate the allegations levelled against him.

Nkabinde was then suspended for making these claims after being investigated for allegedly leaking information to external people in the media, compromising Ipid investigations and bringing the name of the organisation, its director and other senior managers into disrepute.

Police Minister Bheki Cele wrote to National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete requesting that McBride be investigated for allegations of unethical conduct. The Sunday Tribune reported that Cele also wrote a letter to McBride in June calling for Nkabinde’s suspension to be lifted.

As of Wednesday, September 19, Nkabinde has resigned effective immediately and is expected to withdraw complaints he made against Ipid boss Robert McBride, reports News24.

The publications claims to have seen a settlement agreement document, signed by both Nkabinde and McBride, dated September 19.

The documentation confirms that the disciplinary process against Nkabinde has ended and that his resignation was by mutual agreement.

According to the agreement’s stipulations, Nkabinde has util Friday to officially withdraw all his complaints against McBride and Ipid, and to produce evidence of this.

