South Africa 21.9.2018 03:17 pm

Mother and two daughters found killed in Phoenix flat

Citizen reporter
The scene has been cordoned off. Image: Phoenix Sun

A forensic team is still at the triple murder crime scene.

A mother and her two daughters were found dead inside a flatlet in Phoenix, north of Durban on Friday morning.

Police have confirmed three bodies were found inside the flat on Longcroft Drive. The bodies of a woman and her two daughters, one aged 16 and the other 22-years-old were found gagged. One of the bodies was also found stuffed in a cupboard.

A forensic team is scouring through the crime scene.

 

Authorities at the scene of the crime. Image: Phoenix Sun.

It is alleged that the 22-year-old daughter was reported missing but was then found dead with her sister and mother.

The police said no further information was available as the forensic team was still busy. The motive of the murder is still unknown.

More information on the triple murder will follow.

