 
menu
South Africa 21.9.2018 01:54 pm

Trollip calls for probe into corruption allegations levelled against him

Citizen reporter
Democratic Alliance Port Elizabeth mayor Athol Trollip. Photo: AFP PHOTO

Democratic Alliance Port Elizabeth mayor Athol Trollip. Photo: AFP PHOTO

The former mayor says he has committed himself and former employees in the mayoral office to cooperate fully with the investigation.

Recently ousted Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip has asked the office of the auditor-general Kimi Makwetu to investigate corruption allegations levelled against him during his time as the city’s head.

He said the allegations were made by the United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa in a letter that he (Holomisa) apparently sent to Makwetu in October last year.

He said: “The same allegations were also levelled against Johann Mettler, Nelson Mandela Bay city manager. Holomisa requested the AGs intervention in various matters regarding PWCs forensic investigations into alleged irregular payments and the employment of litter pickers. Holomisa also recently wrote an open public letter to the AG, making a range of sweeping allegations of corruption against myself and Mettler.

“I have written to the AG and implored him, as a matter of public importance, to urgently proceed with the requested investigation. I have also committed myself and my former employees in the mayoral office to cooperate fully in such an investigation.”

Trollip has vowed to provide Makwetu with the available correspondence, documentation, and evidence which he would need during his investigation.

“I advised Mr Makwetu that more evidence is coming to light with regard to corruption linked to some of the contracts that were stopped after my election as mayor. This evidence is crucial in linking certain individuals directly to corrupt dealings,” he said.

Trollip was unseated from his position during a chaotic council meeting held last month.

He then took the matter to court to declare the meeting “illegal” but lost.

The new mayor is UDMs Mongameli Bobani.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DA left red-faced as BCCSA says SABC was right to air Cyril’s land announcement 21.9.2018
Senior DA MP resigns to take up corporate gig with Tony Leon 20.9.2018
DA asks state capture commission to confirm 12 ANC witnesses 20.9.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.