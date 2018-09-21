Trollip calls for probe into corruption allegations levelled against him

Recently ousted Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip has asked the office of the auditor-general Kimi Makwetu to investigate corruption allegations levelled against him during his time as the city’s head.

He said the allegations were made by the United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa in a letter that he (Holomisa) apparently sent to Makwetu in October last year.

He said: “The same allegations were also levelled against Johann Mettler, Nelson Mandela Bay city manager. Holomisa requested the AGs intervention in various matters regarding PWCs forensic investigations into alleged irregular payments and the employment of litter pickers. Holomisa also recently wrote an open public letter to the AG, making a range of sweeping allegations of corruption against myself and Mettler.

“I have written to the AG and implored him, as a matter of public importance, to urgently proceed with the requested investigation. I have also committed myself and my former employees in the mayoral office to cooperate fully in such an investigation.”

Trollip has vowed to provide Makwetu with the available correspondence, documentation, and evidence which he would need during his investigation.

“I advised Mr Makwetu that more evidence is coming to light with regard to corruption linked to some of the contracts that were stopped after my election as mayor. This evidence is crucial in linking certain individuals directly to corrupt dealings,” he said.

Trollip was unseated from his position during a chaotic council meeting held last month.

He then took the matter to court to declare the meeting “illegal” but lost.

The new mayor is UDMs Mongameli Bobani.

