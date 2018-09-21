 
South Africa 21.9.2018 12:06 pm

WATCH: KZN train station torched for late arrival

Citizen reporter

Commuters lost their temper when a train came late to the uMlazi station on Friday morning.

Kwazulu Natal residents went on a rampage on Friday morning after a train arrived late.

A video of torched cars near at the uMlazi train station has surfaced.

In the video, emergency services are still battling to extinguish the blaze.

Four cars including the uMlazi train station building and a train coach have been torched.

The incident is reported to have happened around 6am on Friday.

Public order police officers have been sent to the scene.

The station is situated between Dingani and Ngwele Road between two residential suburbs in uMlazi.

More than 1,000 commuters lost their temper when the train was late, according to police.

Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the ticket office and four cars were set alight.

Extensive damage was also caused to a train coach. He said the situation was still tense.

No injuries have been reported.

