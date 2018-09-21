WATCH: KZN train station torched for late arrival

Kwazulu Natal residents went on a rampage on Friday morning after a train arrived late.

A video of torched cars near at the uMlazi train station has surfaced.

In the video, emergency services are still battling to extinguish the blaze.

Four cars including the uMlazi train station building and a train coach have been torched.

The incident is reported to have happened around 6am on Friday.

Public order police officers have been sent to the scene.

The station is situated between Dingani and Ngwele Road between two residential suburbs in uMlazi.

Look at the damage! Umlazi outside Durban where commuters went on the rampage after a train arrived 10 minutes late. pic.twitter.com/623mB0EgdA — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 21, 2018

More than 1,000 commuters lost their temper when the train was late, according to police.

Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the ticket office and four cars were set alight.

Extensive damage was also caused to a train coach. He said the situation was still tense.

No injuries have been reported.

we serve and protect J sections Umlazi train station….as protests goes on… pic.twitter.com/9Y5ffKryni — King Msomi (@MsomiKing) September 21, 2018

A train and three vehicles have been torched by angry commuters at Umlazi train station pic.twitter.com/MqOukKEwOH — Thuba Vilane (@thubao) September 21, 2018

