ANC created culture of entitlement to control society – Mashaba

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba seems to share the sentiments of businesswoman Wendy Luhabe about the alleged entitlement of the South African youth.

Luhabe had tweeted that: “I grew up and started my career under apartheid and we had a much better work ethic, we were responsible for our lives understandably… these attributes have been replaced by a culture of entitlement and dependency since we became a democracy.”

The tweet received backlash from Twitter with some calling her a black Helen Zille, who defended colonialism on social media last year.

Mashaba, however, seems to be unfazed by the backlash as he went on to accuse the ruling ANC of creating the culture of entitlement.

“This new culture of entitlement was deliberately promoted by the ANC to have control of society. When society believes government is an answer in their lives, they are most likely to relax their own individual responsibilities,” he said.

He too received the wrath of “black Twitter” with some calling him an “apartheid apologist”.

apartheid apologist! — Sthabariba Sthakathi (@Strauzz) September 21, 2018

The very same people that talk of entitlement are the very people that have benefited from hand outs because of their political connections. Because they are black and politically connected they are entitled to be given jobs, tenders & shout entitlement at the poor folks — Blizzard (@tebnmol) September 21, 2018

You see now you're losing it stop being an apartheid apologetic poverty in South Africa is still black particularly African and you don't need a scientific research to see it. — tooqupha (@tooquphagmailc2) September 21, 2018

