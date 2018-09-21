 
South Africa 21.9.2018 10:20 am

ANC created culture of entitlement to control society – Mashaba

Citizen reporter
Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba speaks at City of Joburg New Council Chamber,7 Niovember 2017 , with MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services, Cllr Nico de Jager and MMC for Transport, Cllr Nonhlanhla Makhuba and City stakeholders on key City infrastructure which is on the brink of collapse and the solutions which the City will be implemented to arrest the decline. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The mayor has been labelled an ‘apartheid apologist’ by those who do not agree with his views.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba seems to share the sentiments of businesswoman Wendy Luhabe about the alleged entitlement of the South African youth.

Luhabe had tweeted that: “I grew up and started my career under apartheid and we had a much better work ethic, we were responsible for our lives understandably… these attributes have been replaced by a culture of entitlement and dependency since we became a democracy.”

The tweet received backlash from Twitter with some calling her a black Helen Zille, who defended colonialism on social media last year.

Mashaba, however, seems to be unfazed by the backlash as he went on to accuse the ruling ANC of creating the culture of entitlement.

“This new culture of entitlement was deliberately promoted by the ANC to have control of society. When society believes government is an answer in their lives, they are most likely to relax their own individual responsibilities,” he said.

He too received the wrath of “black Twitter” with some calling him an “apartheid apologist”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

