WATCH: Criminal case opened against motorist who knocked down pupils

A criminal case has been opened against the driver who drove into pupils outside the school on Tuesday.

The reckless and negligent driving case has been opened against the motorist who ploughed through Allen Glen High School pupils in Roodepoort.

Honeydew police spokesperson Balan Muthan said the matter was receiving urgent attention and the suspect would be arrested soon.

No injuries were reported after the chaotic scene on the road outside Allen Glen High School.

The incident occurred during an alleged brawl between pupils according to the Roodepoort Northsider.

The accident saw some of the pupils walking home with bruises after they were run over by a vehicle.

The scuffle was allegedly incited by some matric boys who were rumoured to be behind a banned activity called ’40 days’ which is an event that sees the seniors ‘celebrating’ their last days at the school by hurling substances at junior pupils.

A source at the school said that during break, the matric pupils started throwing eggs and condoms filled with urine and fish paste at the Grade 11 pupils. He said this escalated after school as the matrics continued to hurl items, including flour and eggs, at everyone. The targeted pupils retaliated and a fight that quickly got out of control ensued. Some of the pupils were run over by an angry motorist in the chaos.

Another source said the driver of the car became angry when he was denied access by the pupils who blockaded the road and bashed his vehicle during the brawl.

