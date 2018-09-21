Workers’ union to negotiate severance packages for ex-Afro Worldview employees

Following yesterday’s judgement by the Labour Court that ordered Infinity Media to reinstate its workers with immediate effect after it fired them when the company’s contract with DSTV was not renewed, the Communications Workers’ Union (CWU) has instead asked that their members be compensated.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, the union’s president Clyde Mervin explained that they were seeking compensation on behalf of their members because they knew they would not get their jobs back.

“As workers, they no longer have their jobs so that means that they are financially unstable. So, we are going to reach out to the company so that we can talk about a proper severance package in terms of Section 189,” said Mervin.

Mzwanele Manyi has been unreachable and has yet to address the ruling on any platform.

