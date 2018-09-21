We’ll take the land regardless of the law, says Malema

Leader of the EFF Julius Malema has declared his intent of expropriating land without compensation whether or not this is in violation of the law.

“Whether we are prosecuted or not, the land will be expropriated without compensation,” he said.

These words are an indication that Malema does not plan to back down from calls for his supporters to occupy land illegally. These calls have landed him in trouble, as he has faced separate charges over them in both the Bloemfontein and Newcastle magistrates’ courts.

Yesterday, Malema addressed his supporters outside the High Court in Pretoria.

The EFF president was there to challenge the constitutional validity of the Riotous Assemblies Act of 1956. The case, however, was postponed to December 12 2018.

His calls on EFF supporters to illegally occupy land, which have been challenged under the apartheid-era law, may not result in any legal trouble if he succeeds in his attempts to declare the Riotous Assemblies Act legally invalid.

Represented by advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi, the EFF argued that “the ANC government has used that apartheid legislation to charge” Malema.

The EFF was picketing outside the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday where a full bench heard two separate applications involving the party. The first application was made by the EFFs president Julius Malema who is challenging the constitutional validity of the Riotous Assembly Act of 1956. The second application, involving other political parties, seeks to challenge former president Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal a court ruling that orders him to personally pay the legal costs for trying to block the release of the state of capture report by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Malema: The issue of the land: whether we are prosecuted or not, the land will be expropriated without compensation. pic.twitter.com/RIBpgpRK6R — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 20, 2018

