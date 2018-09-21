 
South Africa 21.9.2018

Ten killed in second major Limpopo bus crash this week

Citizen reporter
Picture: Twitter.

Nearly a dozen people have reportedly been killed after a bus overturned on the N1 between Polokwane and Mokopane.

A bus crash on the N1 highway in Limpopo has claimed at least ten lives.

The bus reportedly overturned on the N1 between Polokwane and Mokopane. The road is now closed and paramedics are on the scene.

The bus transporting 59 passengers was travelling from Harare, Zimbabwe to Gauteng.

According to a statement issued by Netcare 911, personnel responded to an accident on the N1, 20 kilometres South of Polokwane shortly after 05:20am.

Netcare 911’s marketing and communications office Tebogo Magoro says on arrival, workers from various emergency medical services found that the bus had went down an embankment and was lying on its side.

READ MORE: RTMC sends investigators to probe horror Limpopo bus crash

This marks the second tragic bus accident this week in the province.

On Monday, a bus that was travelling from Zambia to Gauteng overturned on the N1 near Mookgopong. Reports indicate that the bus experienced a tyre burst after which the driver lost control and veered off the road.

Eleven were killed in the accident, while two passengers were seriously injured and 30 passengers had slight injuries.

