Cosatu ultimatum to ANC: Change, or we vote SACP

Trade union federation Cosatu has given the ANC a clear ultimatum: “radically reconfigure” the Tripartite Alliance towards 2019, otherwise it will vote for the SA Communist Party (SACP).

This demand by the ANC’s most influential and biggest ally puts the ruling party in a tight corner which could force it to comply, or risk losing the support of Cosatu’s 1.6 million members, as well as that of the SACP, whose membership overlaps that of the ANC.

The matter is so serious that union after union took to the podium yesterday to emphasise that, should the ANC fail to implement the idea of a configured alliance where decisions would be taken by all partners jointly and equally, the unions would vote for the SACP in future elections.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said: “I think Cosatu has a point that terms of engagement require a rethink.

“But I think it’s unwise of Cosatu to give the ANC an ultimatum about shared decision making.”

But analyst Steven Friedman believed Cosatu would support the ANC in next year’s election.

“It makes these threats from time to time,” said Friedman.

The SACP, in its resolution on the contestation of state power, has already taken a decision to stand alone to contest the 2019 election.

The SACP’s decision was seen by many as a strategic move so that should things not pan out and the ANC insisted on being the only decision-maker, the party would step forward to represent the working class.

In her closing remarks at the Cosatu congress, new president Zingiswa Losi resolved to implement the Nasrec decision according to the clear mandate it was given by its members at the December national conference.

She vowed to work with the Cosatu leadership to ensure unity in pursuance of the workers’ radical programmes, and to advance gender struggles for equality.

“Our leadership reflects who were are. We say with one voice we shall steer our federation to scale new heights,” Losi said.

SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said the party would work together with the federation’s elected leadership to “forge, advance and deepen a common radical programme.”

“The SACP welcomes the decisive converge with Cosatu on this score,” he said.

