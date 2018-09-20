Zuma still number one on Free State ANC ‘nomination list’

The Free State ANC has distanced itself from a ‘nomination list’ that has been circulating on social media that lists Jacob Zuma among its choices for parliamentarians.

Zuma is number one on the list, reported to have derived from the Mangaung region.

Other names on the list include Mosebenzi Zwane at number 2, Mxolisi Dukwana, who demonstrated against the ANC’s current provincial executive committee and quit the provincial task team at number 5, and even Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, whose failed bid for the presidency was supported by the Free State ANC, at number 11.

Meanwhile, president Cyril Ramaphosa is not on the list at all, nor is chief whip Jackson Mthembu, who spoke out against former president Jacob Zuma near the end of his term.

According to News24, ANC Mangaung spokesperson Ncamile Nxangisa has slammed the list as fake.

“The leadership of the ANC in Mangaung region has learned with disappointment and disgust of the list circulating in various social media as a preferred list for [the] Mangaung region,” he said.

Nxangisa said the region’s branches were yet to meet, so it made no sense that a list had already been completed and circulating on behalf of the region.

Free State ANC spokesperson Thabo Meeko echoed Nxangisa’s sentiments, saying the list can be blamed on “faceless individuals” and “is just a fabrication of individuals who want to make it look as if the province is anti-Ramaphosa, and that is blatantly incorrect. We accept Ramaphosa.”

But former ANC deputy chairperson Thabo Manyoni said the list was “unsurprising” and could not have emerged on its own.

“But really, you can’t have a sitting president of the party not appearing as number one on the list.

“Where did this list come from? Did it just come on its own? What type of list is that?”

He did add, however, that he feels the list is nothing to worry about and is just a case of Free State ANC members trying to influence branches of the party.

